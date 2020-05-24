Letter to the editor: Best senior parade ever | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Letter to the editor: Best senior parade ever

Opinion Opinion |

Janet L. Sutterley
Breckenridge

Best Breckenridge parade ever! I don’t even have a senior and know only one but I was amazed at what the graduating class of 2020 did to overcome the 2020 challenges and orchestrated to rise to the occasion! The spectators  were respectful and followed the rules and we all made the best out of it. Hopefully we helped give the class of 2020 the celebration they deserved. It was a true parade!

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Letters to the Editor
See more