Letter to the editor: Best senior parade ever
Breckenridge
Best Breckenridge parade ever! I don’t even have a senior and know only one but I was amazed at what the graduating class of 2020 did to overcome the 2020 challenges and orchestrated to rise to the occasion! The spectators were respectful and followed the rules and we all made the best out of it. Hopefully we helped give the class of 2020 the celebration they deserved. It was a true parade!
