Letter to the editor: Bicycle shops should be considered essential businesses
Silverthorne
There is another essential business that should be opened and given the go-ahead by Summit County and towns: bicycle shops. If the vehicle and motorcycle repair shops are open, so should bike shops. They service the bikes in the repair area, efficiently designed for social distancing. All the doctors and psychologists are recommending using them for lots of good reasons. The shops are necessities up here, no question. They could easily be one of the businesses that start opening up the main streets. Please open them up ASAP.
