Letter to the editor: Biden will protect our environment and grow jobs

I have been hiking in Summit County in a smoky haze during the summer of 2020.

President Trump denies science, calls climate change a hoax, cut EPA funding, opened U.S. waters and protected lands to drilling, weakened auto emission standards and, during a pandemic, rolled back 100 environmental and public health protections. The West is burning, causing smoke to pollute our air and water and scorch our land. Data suggests a link between exposure to pollution and serious negative health impacts from the virus.

On Day 1, Joe Biden plans to invest in our clean energy future. How will we pay for it? Roll back the excessive Trump tax incentives that enrich already rich corporations, ensuring that they pay their fair share, including the Trumps. Biden’s climate and environmental justice proposal will make a federal investment of $1.7 trillion over the next 10 years, leveraging additional private sector, state and local investments to more than $5 trillion. The Biden goal is to achieve a 100% clean energy economy and net-zero emissions no later than 2050.

How does he propose to reach that goal? The investment includes climate research, innovation, clean and climate-resilient infrastructure and building standards, clean energy incentives, limits on methane pollution, new fuel economy standards, zero-emission vehicles, protection of public lands and waters by banning new oil and gas exploration, and a safe, fast, clean passenger and freight coast-to-coast railroad system. Just imagine a passenger train from the Front Range to Summit.

Biden’s Build Back Better plan is clear. It will provide millions of good-paying jobs to build modern, sustainable infrastructure and establish a clean-energy economy. My view of this presidential race is not hazy. Clearly, I am voting for Biden for president.