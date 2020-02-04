Letter to the editor: Biff America column about being a local was spot on

Jeffrey Bergeron’s Biff America column about locals was really right on! I came to Summit in 1970. It was rough then, but it made us tough and our appreciation grew exponentially.

I have had all of the experiences mentioned: Looking at Greys and Torreys in the glowing twilight and shedding a tear because it is so beautiful. Hiking the Mount Royal trail and seeing familiar folks whose names you can’t recall but know their greyhound Gracie quite well. Spending time on Saturday mornings at the post office getting mail that should take 10 minutes, but you see so many folks you know that it takes an hour! It’s all there. Thanks, Jeff!