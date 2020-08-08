Letter to the editor: Bike shops must teach bike path safety and etiquette

The Summit Board of County Commissioners permitted e-bikes on the recpath with a review period. Let’s make sure user input is heard.

There is a whole demographic that is new to biking now because they can. They ride in large groups, fail to yield, pass uphill on curves and are unaware of the speed they carry when overtaking others. This group is simply inexperienced about how to use the recpath responsibly.

Biker safety and bike path etiquette education falls squarely on bike shop shoulders. Particularly with e-bikes. A simple 4-minute video for all rentals would go a long way. Keystone requires an orientation video for their tubing hill. Same should apply here.

E-bike permitting was done with a review period. That time is approaching. Make sure you let the county commissioners know what is happening on the recpath as a result of e-bike introduction. Perhaps a quota on the number of e-bikes that can be turned loose on any given day? It is only going to escalate from here.