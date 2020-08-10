Letter to the editor: Bike shops should help keep our recpaths safe

I agree strongly with the comments of Tom Castrigno, who proposes that bike shops take responsibility for educating those who rent e-bikes about the etiquette and safety of the recpath. But it is not only those renting e-bikes who need lessons on etiquette. All renters should be required to acknowledge a few basic principles of using the recpath: announce when you are passing to ensure that the rider in front of you does not move into your path, stay on your side of the path, don’t stop or pass on blind curves or below the crest of a hill where oncoming traffic cannot see you and pull off the path if you stop. Of course, there will always be those with their own bikes who fail to observe what is basically common sense and common courtesy, but perhaps this small step by bike shops will keep our recpaths safer. Perhaps the county commissioners can provide to the bike shops a short acknowledgement to be signed as part of the rental agreement or a video that is a prerequisite for all rentals.