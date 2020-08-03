Letter to the editor: Black conservatives who don’t support Black Lives Matter
Frisco
Black conservatives? Is that a thing? Oh yes, a growing thing!
If you spend any time at all dipping into the “mainstream media” morass, you probably don’t realize there is a flourishing Black conservative (free thinker) movement happening across the country.
The place to find them is on YouTube. In spite of the YouTube content manipulators regularly trying to censor and demonetize them, you will find a wide range of voices and opinions. It’s very enlightening, especially for those under the impression that all people of color think and act alike in one monolithic voting block.
Challenge yourself. Here’s a partial list. Check them out: The Officer Tatum, Larry Elder, Candice Owens , Anthony Brian Logan, Black Conservative Patriot, Conservative Guy, Conservative Twins, David Webb and Tyrone Magnus.
Spoiler alert: They don’t support Black Lives Matter.
