Letter to the editor: Black Lives Matter is not a political boogeyman

In case you’ve been living under a rock, or taking your self-quarantining to extreme isolation levels, you have all now seen the beautiful Black Lives Matter mural painted in front of Frisco Town Hall.

Apparently, that statement, Black Lives Matter, is offensive to some residents. Well, in that case, trigger warning: The following letter will contain the use of Black Lives Matter written by a Black woman who truly believes Black. Lives. Matter.

I’m sure it’s been real nice living in this bubble where people like Carol Rockne can turn a blind eye and say, “I have lived here over 56 years and have never seen one case of racism.” But fortunately, for you, this important lesson has been brought to the forefront.

The idea that you can no longer support your town because they agree that Black, Indigenous and people of color deserve life as much as you is absurd. Black Lives Matter is not a political boogeyman coming to take over your community like Ed Duda believes.

My life is not a political statement. Wanting not to be murdered because my skin color has been demonized is not a controversial issue. Your anger toward a statement of empowerment and truth is the real problem.

May I suggest you use that energy and all that extra time you have for commenting on social media to self-educate.

I’m sure after you have thrown yourself into a tizzy and have posted even more racist and hateful responses to this letter, you’ll go back to your cave of ignorance to pretend Black Lives Matter is nothing more than leftist rhetoric.

Luckily, there will be a colorful display right down Main Street to serve as a reminder.