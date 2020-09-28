Letter to the editor: Blanchard will listen to and advocate for all Summit residents
Silverthorne
I am proud to endorse and support Josh Blanchard for Summit County commissioner District 3. I have known Blanchard for many years, and his passion for and commitment to our community is inspiring! Currently, Blanchard serves as a commissioner for the Lower Blue Planning Commission dealing with land-use and development issues, the executive director at the Lake Dillon Theatre Co. and an adjunct professor at Colorado Mountain College teaching humanities and communication. In conjunction with these roles, Blanchard has historically worked with numerous community nonprofit organizations and the Summit School District to support education, theater and speech/debate programs. As a county commissioner, his priorities will focus on enhancing public health and safety, maintaining and advancing our quality of life, facilitating economic recovery, preserving our natural resources, understanding environmental and land-use issues, and driving financial responsibility. As a psychologist, I have seen firsthand programs and activities that Blanchard has been involved with to help with local public health, mental health issues, education and community outreach. Blanchard has had a plethora of experiences in public, private and government settings, and I see him as an innovative individual with integrity who will listen to and advocate and work hard for all Summit County residents. Vote for Blanchard for our county commissioner in District 3.
