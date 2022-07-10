Letter to the Editor: Bob Dylan’s concert was great, especially his songs from his newest album

I’m sorry that Tim Cron had such a bad time at his Bob Dylan concert, especially since I saw him a month ago and had a phenomenal evening. The singing was great, the band was top notch, and he even thanked us a couple of times. (I guess he was in a better mood that night.)

Instead of complaining that he didn’t hear “Blowin’ In The Wind” and “Like a Rolling Stone” for the millionth time, Cron might try listening to the stuff Bob actually performed, especially “Rough and Rowdy Ways,” his latest album. Believe it or not, he’s writing some of his best songs now, and that’s what I was happy to hear.

If Cron wants to see a nostalgia act play the hits and say that Dillon audiences are the greatest in the world, I’m sure he can find a casino or county fair that’ll happily accommodate him. As for me, I’m really inspired by an artist who refuses to rest on his laurels and is still creating at the top of his game after 60 years. We’re lucky to have Bob Dylan and he’s not going to be around forever, so enjoy him while you can.