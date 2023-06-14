Letter to the editor: Borders should be closed and immigration quotas should be enforced
Ralph Ragsdale
Silverthorne
Silverthorne
Susan Knopf’s view on immigration is hopefully only hers.
Speaking as a descendant two and three generations from Ukraine and Lithuania, here is the other view, short and simple:
- Our borders should be closed
- Only normal legal entries and bonafide asylum cases like the Shah of Iran, the Vietnamese boat people and those escaping the Irish potato famine should be allowed
- Legal entry quotas, country by country set by Congress
- Quotas enforced by the administration
