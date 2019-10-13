Letter to the editor: Bradly a tireless and unselfish public servant

I am writing as a proud Frisco Elementary School graduate and the father of two Frisco Elementary School graduates (one is a Summit school student and one is in college). I have had decades of experience with Summit schools and know how successful they have become in giving students a leg up in life. We need strong leadership to keep our schools evolving and to maintain their excellence. My neighbor Gini Bradly is one of the people running for school board; I know she will be awesome in every way for our schools.

Bradly is the mother of two Summit High School graduates and knows firsthand how hard it is to maintain and improve excellent schools. Having known her over the years, I can tell you that she is a tireless and unselfish public servant and volunteer. She is always working for the greater good. Please join me in voting for Bradley.