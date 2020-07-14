Letter to the editor: Breck and Frisco main street closures should be permanent
Denver
We’ve been visiting Summit County my whole life, and the best thing you guys have done in ages is closing down your main streets to cars. Breck and Frisco, especially. I would encourage y’all to consider making that change permanent. Coming from Boulder and Golden, it sure makes for a more pleasant experience (Boulder) versus the busy car-centric Golden.
We had another great time this year and will be back regardless.
