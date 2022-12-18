Letter to the Editor: Breck and the county are making headway on housing

In a letter to the editor on Dec 15, the writer criticizes Breckenridge and the county for failing to meet the “700-1000 low-income residential units that are needed.” This is an unfair characterization of their efforts. In a comprehensive review of the situation published by Summit Daily News on Nov. 30, here were some accomplishments and some others.

1. The county secured a four-year lease on the Days Inn, providing 51 total units of which 30 have kitchens.

2. The Loge Hotel was purchased in a 50/50 partnership between Breck and the county, soon adding 38 housing units.

3. The delayed Lake Hill project has forward movement. It could add up to 900 badly needed units. The installation of water and sewer has been a stumbling block. The county decided to build it from scratch and has engaged an engineering firm to evaluate options.

4. Breck has issued a request for proposals for contractors to build Stables Village which would add 104 housing units.

5. The county dedicated $20 million for workforce housing from its 2023 budget. This represents the largest single budget item and the largest sum invested to date.

6. Breckenridge’s Alta Verde was recognized for sustainable building best practices while serving a population earning 30% to 120% of area median income.

7. Breck has started site clearing on the Justice Center property.

8. Dillon, Frisco and Silverthorne have all taken major steps to address workforce housing needs, and 135 for rent units are coming to Smith Ranch this spring.

Can more be done, of course. But we should be grateful for the leadership of all the municipalities and the county commissioners for allocating scarce resources where they are needed most. We are leading the pack in these efforts, not trailing it.