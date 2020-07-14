Letter to the editor: Breck council mask rule is embracing nanny state

From The New England Journal of Medicine: “We know that wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection. Public health authorities define a significant exposure to COVID-19 as face-to-face contact within 6 feet with a patient with symptomatic COVID-19 that is sustained for at least a few minutes (and some say more than 10 minutes or even 30 minutes). The chance of catching COVID-19 from a passing interaction in a public space is therefore minimal. In many cases, the desire for widespread masking is a reflexive reaction to anxiety over the pandemic.”

The World Health Organization goes even further: “Masks should only be used by health care workers, caretakers or by people who are sick with symptoms of fever and cough,” Dr. April Baller, a public health specialist for WHO, said in March. (Editor’s note: Mask guidance from WHO has since changed.)

The mask fascists only want to punish the locals and tourists who are trying to help our local businesses stay afloat. The Breckenridge Town Council is only interested in a self-imposed police state because the mayor believes we’re in the middle of a firestorm of the virus right now, and by God the Breckenridge Town Council must embrace the nanny state and force everyone to wear a mask that protects nothing. Can’t wait to meet one of the mayor’s “ambassadors.”

“Fear defeats more people than any other one thing in the world.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson