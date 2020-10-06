Letter to the editor: Breck government did a wonderful job protecting us
Breckenridge
Letter writer Merle Edington wrote, “The Breck town government has strangled a great town.”
We mask-wearing locals are here today running our businesses and enjoying our town through COVID only because our town government did such a wonderful job of protecting us and enabling us all to withstand this pandemic! I want to thank them for all their hard work and dedication to keeping Breckenridge open, and if visitors like yourself do not like it, then please find another town to visit!
