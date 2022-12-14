Letter to the Editor: Breck officials need to give the people more representation

I was notified that my occupancy tax will be $3,700 this year compared to $750 in 2022 and $150 in 2021.

I have no representation in my government, yet pay a full complement of taxes. The leaders that voted this increase can do whatever they want with the taxpayers money, with no input from me.

These officials do whatever they want and the taxpayer gets the bill.

Maybe it’s time for government to tighten its belt, like the rest of us. I have never objected before, but this is an unconscionable increase in these difficult times of high inflation, with no end in sight. It feels like the government’s goal is to push out the small owners and punish us for trying to pay our bills. As taxpayers we have no representation and they abuse us.

What will they do to us next year?

I know this letter will do nothing, but the rulers of the “Peoples Republic of Breckenridge” need to know that what the government has done is wrong on many levels.