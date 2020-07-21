Letter to the editor: Breck should spruce up Main Street, add bike lane
Breckenridge
Main Street in Breckenridge looks like absolute garbage. The idea behind the outdoor seating is great. The execution is a disgrace. If it is going to stay set up all summer, please take a walk down Frisco Main Street and make some mental notes. Specifically, add a bike path to the center of the street like Frisco did. The town of Breck has eliminated the use of many, many parking spaces and suggested the community ride bikes. Great idea, especially because some may be uncomfortable using public transportation due to COVID-19, so why can’t Breck Main street have a bike lane like Frisco? If the shamble excuse for outdoor seating is going to stay all summer, can it please be fixed up and have a bike path added into the middle?
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User