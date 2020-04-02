Letter to the editor: Breckenridge City Market must set social distancing example
Breckenridge
I was appalled when I recently went to Breckenridge’s City Market. It was like business as usual. Lots of customers in the aisles having friendly chats at close quarters, the supermarket floor manager having a chat with several employees without keeping any distance from anyone, no masks to be seen on employees, no sanitizers near the self-checkout, nothing. And we wonder why the case numbers are rising in Summit County. City Market – wake up please and set an example!
