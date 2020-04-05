Letter to the editor: Breckenridge City Market should offer curbside pickup

City Market in Breckenridge is one of the most popular places in town. It’s a place where locals can run into each other and catch up. However, during this time, that’s not such a good idea due to social distancing. Since City Market in Breckenridge now has limited the amount of customers in the store at a time, maybe they could consider curbside pickup like the store in Dillon? Not only would that help the circumstances now, but it would help a lot in the future, as well. When I used to work night shift, I would submit my grocery order early in the morning, and when I got off shift at 7 a.m., I would park my truck, and the groceries would be ready. This helped me out so much as a working mother and wife, to be able to spend 10 minutes in the parking lot for two weeks worth of groceries. Just some food for thought? (Literally). Stay safe and healthy everyone!