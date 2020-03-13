Letter to the editor: Breckenridge council should focus on free market solutions

I’m looking for a Breckenridge Town Council candidate who will make Breckenridge a fun place to live and visit. I want a Town Council that will shoot off fireworks and fill potholes. It should not be funding boondoggle projects like global climate change, mandatory solar panels and destruction of the Historic District by taxing the tar out of local residents and business owners.

Reading their bios, the current batch of candidates need to get over themselves. They should focus on finding free market solutions to our small-town problems and not allow the no-fun disco police to take all the fun out of Breckenridge. We are one of the few places left on earth that is safe, pretty and clean. It shouldn’t take rocket science to keep it that way.