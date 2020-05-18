Letter to the editor: Breckenridge council should reconsider club membership ban

I cannot believe Breckenridge Town Council is considering banning all future club memberships! Mayor Eric Mamula, did you forget how quiet this town used to be? All business owners were trying to figure out how to attract more tourists year-round and the success of marketing strategies worked. People love it here! I grew up here and remember those days of this town being so dead. Why can’t people use lockers and parking that they paid for with a transfer tax for each purchase that this town gladly opens their hands for?

Council member Gary Gallagher moved here for the same reason that these members want to be a part of. How can you say that only the developer benefits? When these members get hungry, where do they go? Or they forgot their goggles at home and need to purchase a new pair. These club members are proud of what they own, and when their out-of-state family or friends visit, they want to bring them to Breckenridge. Some of those club members decide they spend more time up here than they ever imagined and now want to purchase a condo or home, another 1% transfer tax that you keep your hands open for. A tax that benefits this town.

It’s incredibly disappointing that this council is even considering this ban. Maybe these members can’t afford a home here so this is the next best thing for them to enjoy a piece of our great town. What’s next? Banning anyone from enjoying a day on the slopes because they bought an Epic Pass and all they want to do is enjoy the mountain for the day? Thank you Dick Carleton for wanting to keep that door open. I would hope that you all reconsider this awful decision.