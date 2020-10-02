Letter to the editor: Breckenridge has ruined the town with COVID rules

My wife and I have loved Breckenridge for many years. We visit several times per year to climb, hike, ski and enjoy the many things Summit County has to offer. We loved it so much that we purchased a condo that we kept for a few years, and ever since selling the condo, we have longed for the day that we could purchase a home.

We recently visited Breckenridge to shop, have a couple of great meals and enjoy our favorite mountain town. Frankly, we were appalled.

Everywhere were signs stating, “Local ordinance, mask zone, fines for violators per town code.” Many of our favorite small businesses were closed. The businesses that were open were far more concerned with chastising people for improper mask position than welcoming customers and thanking them for their business.

As we walked down Main Street, instead of the wonderful smell of burgers, wings and pizza, the odor was far more noxious. There were two port-a-potties at the north end of the eating area, and when we went to use them, there was feces to the top of the toilet seats. We were surprised that the only way to consume a meal was to sit at folding tables in the middle of Main Street. As we continued through town, we were disappointed to see a large display of graffiti on the road just off Main Street. What has happened to Breck?

What will Breck do for ski season? How do you service the influx of skiers in that kind of environment? Does everyone eat in the middle of Main Street? Will businesses be open?

The Breck town government has strangled a great town. If we had not already purchased season passes, we would not do so and are reconsidering our plans to call Breck home.