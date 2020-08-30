Letter to the editor: Breckenridge micro studio apartment project ill conceived

As a working-class Breckenridge resident, I understand the need for affordable and accessible housing options.

However, I find the proposed micro studio apartment project a prime example of missing the forest for the trees. Taking a 0.1 acre spot in an already densely situated and utilized neighborhood (Kingdom Park Court), and building 18 250-square-foot apartments is simply embarrassing and truly poor design. Two hundred fifty whole square feet of living! That sounds ideal in helping foster and nurture a community of working-class families!

We would expect more from David O’Neil’s creative group, the town of Breckenridge and town housing committee. Has any local official who is behind this project actually walked the site? It’s 0.1 acres. How can a studio be any smaller for living? Micro studios? Really? And residents might have access to on-site laundry? Yay.

Taking a closet-sized parcel of land and calling it an ideal use of space — or “… great utilization of an infill lot” — is beyond dubious. This is no more than a berm next to a neighborhood of 30 local families.

Thanks for the consideration in terminating this ill-conceived project!