Letter to the editor: Breckenridge paved paradise to put up a parking lot
Frisco
Kudos to the Summit Daily News and your caption writer for applying the inspired inscription “Pave paradise” below the Breckenridge parking structure photo.
Way back in 1970, insightful Joni Mitchell wrote and sang “They paved paradise and put up a parking lot.”
Fifty years later, we’d substitute the word ramp for lot. Hopefully the ramp will prove to be a blessing and not a scar.
You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.
