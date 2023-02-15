Letter to the Editor: Breckenridge Post Office deserves a shout out amid issues in county

I want to give a shout out and some kudos to the Breckenridge Post Office!

With all the brouhaha about the ridiculously poor service currently engulfing the United States Postal Service — as is the case in Frisco, Dillon and Silverthorne among others around the state and country — we have a brighter spot at the Breckenridge Post Office.

It wasn’t that long ago that the Breckenridge Post Office was the worst in Summit County, but the staff has turned that around. I knew people that would drive from Breckenridge to Frisco just to mail a letter.

Everyone behind the counter is courteous, responsive and welcoming. There may be times when the lines are long but the Postal Service employees are doing everything they can to make our wait as short as possible.

A big “thanks” goes out to everyone working at the Breckenridge Post Office! We appreciate it.