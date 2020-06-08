Letter to the editor: Breckenridge should reconsider plans to shut Main Street

I am asking the town of Breckenridge to please reconsider plans to shut down five blocks of Main Street for eight weeks.

This is too severe and takes away individual property rights of vehicular access without compensation and is bad for the community as a whole.

First, it’s for too long. Second, it’s too ugly and too disruptive. It is ugly with port-a-potties, washing stations, tents, extra trash dumpsters, recycling stations. It destroys the historic Main Street feeling.

It is especially harmful this year when the South Gondola lot’s 160-plus parking spaces blocked for construction. With all the Main Street parking gone, too, it means there will be 300 spaces or more of close-in parking lost. They are not being made up anywhere. Busing doesn’t work. Only 10 passengers per bus are allowed.

It impacts severely Ridge and French streets with extra traffic and parking.

It concentrates people walking around with open liquor containers in addition to picnic benches, trash cans, tents, etc.

How would this be all managed? Kept clean? More policing, I guess, which is not positive. Our police do a great job, but to put an extra burden on them is unfair, and it makes everyone unhappy.

This closure is an experiment with our lives and livelihoods. Maybe try it on a smaller scale first like how Oktoberfest started. As it became more successful, it became two blocks, then three and four over many years

Right now, I am happy to see our town starting to have more traffic, more parked cars and more people walking on the streets. It feels good to see the town gradually returning to normal. Please give it a chance to do its own thing before your micromanagement of putting up barricades, directing traffic, spreading around tables, trash containers and tents.