Letter to the Editor: Breckenridge Ski Resort needs to mark its hazards

I just have one real simple question: How come Vail Mountain can mark hazards on the mountain and Breckenridge Ski Resort can’t? After returning to Colorado last year and skiing Breckenridge Ski Resort consistently, I was disgusted and shocked to see zero hazards marked anywhere on Breckenridge Ski Resort’s slopes. (I almost killed myself last year on a huge rock in the middle of a trail that any self-respecting mountain in the world should mark as a hazard.)

I thought, perhaps Vail Resorts in general doesn’t mark hazards anymore? But imagine my surprise when I finally rode Vail Mountain last week and saw hazards marked all over the mountain. Wow, I guess Breckenridge Ski Resort still is just the cheap, lazy knock-off of Vail Mountain, eh? Honestly, it’s nothing less than disgusting and insane to me that hazards aren’t marked anywhere on Breckenridge’s mountains. It’s a joke and a disgrace, as well. What else is there to say? The situation should be an embarrassment, but why should Breckenridge care when they can just throw up their hands and say “staffing issues?”