Letter to the Editor: Breckenridge Town Council and the mayor are hypocrites on congestion issues

I am fine with limiting short-term rental licenses to preserve neighborhoods, but the Breckenridge Town Council and mayor are hypocrites to use town congestion as a rallying cry.

They have spent an exponential number of hours fighting the short-term rental community, but they almost immediately granted permission for a huge fractional ownership development next to a severely crowded and bottlenecked Park Avenue.

Please be equitable in your desire to minimize congestion.

At a minimum, at least require that over half the units of the new development are for workforce housing or long-term rental.

If the mayor and Town Council are really interested in preserving the size, look and feel of the town, they will rectify this issue immediately.

At a minimum, they should publicly outline what the benefits are to allowing this to proceed while touring congestion as a paramount threat to Breckenridge.