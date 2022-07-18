Letter to the Editor: Breckenridge Town Council should ensure large companies build workforce housing

Short-term rentals appear to be trending back to a more normal level for visitors. During the peak of COVID-19, other countries were closed and more people were visiting Breckenridge — and other areas that they could drive to. As such, please make sure that the short-term rentals pushed forward by Breckenridge Town Council are reasonable to all stakeholders.

With that said, an egregious party has taken extreme advantage (i.e., the biggest user and abuser of workforce housing is Breckenridge Grand Vacations).

For example, I estimate the Grand Colorado has 300 employees to run its property (excluding sales people selling timeshares). How many employees did the planning board approval require for workforce housing for the Grand Colorado? The answer is zero. Specifically, after the fact, the Grand Colorado modified their point analysis under Policy 24R to “negative ten (-10) points by providing no employee housing.”

It truly amazes me that a property as large as the Grand Colorado, with an estimated 300 employees, having approximately 90% occupancy year round, due to timeshares being sold weekly, sought no workforce/employee housing (after the fact).

Hopefully, Town Council will ensure that the Gondola and Gold Rush development requires the necessary workforce housing to be 100% self-sustaining in perpetuity.

