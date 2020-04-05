Letter to the editor: Breckenridge Town Council should focus on local issues
Silverthorne
As frequent visitors over the past five years, we have decided to try to relocate to Breckenridge. I attended a candidate forum for the Breckenridge Town Council. The candidates all gave their vision for the town with emphasis on global warming, mental health, affordable employee housing and quality of life. The list was impressive, but nothing was presented about basic needs (i.e., snow removal from streets and sidewalks, lack of trash removal, clean restrooms and adequate parking). The dog problem was mentioned, but nothing substantial was presented to solve the problem. I certainly hope that before we tackle enormous national problems, we demonstrate the ability to provide basic services for this community.
