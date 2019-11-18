Letter to the editor: Breckenridge town councilman’s quote was disturbing

I just finished reading your article “Breck opts out of wage increase,” and must say I have never been so disturbed by a quote in an article. I have spent my entire career in human resources, specializing in compensation or pay. The quote was from Jeffery Bergeron, who said, “a minimum wage raise would be nothing more than a feel good thing to do.” Has this person ever had to try and figure out how to pay for even the basics to keep them and their family stable and alive? Most, if not all people in Summit county cannot survive on minimum wage. How dare he say it is just a feel good thing. Does he have no empathy toward his fellow man? If he is up for election again, I will personally lead a campaign to make sure he never serves the public again.