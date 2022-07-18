Letter to the Editor: Breckenridge’s new parking fees will stop me from shopping or dining there
Richard Reed
Bakersfield, California
Bakersfield, California
Breckenridge merchants, I have spent many, many summers enjoying Summit County. Given the new, very high Breckenridge parking fees, as reported in a Summit Daily News article published July 13, I will not be shopping or dining in Breckenridge anymore.
Letters to the Editor
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.