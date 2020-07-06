Letter to the editor: Breckenridge’s “Walkable Main” is out of control at times

Breckenridge has done a great job — but this is in uncharted territory. Many people — especially Breckenridge residents — are very unhappy with circumstances that Walkable Main has caused. In general: ignoring masks, ignoring distancing, riding bikes and scooters through a crowded Main Street, open alcohol, rudeness to restaurant and bar staff with minimal tipping, rudeness to merchants, etc. It is very sad that health, safety, and quality of life for residents is taking a back seat to tourism. And yes of course, it is also about money for merchants and employees, but at what risk? There was considerable community feedback prior to creating Walkable Main, and now the naysayers’ fears are becoming a reality.

Many visitors think that anything goes, they are entitled, and don’t care about residents, their well-being, health, and safety. The “festival atmosphere” that Walkable Main has created is to blame.

Yes, people have been cooped up for months and want to let out steam, but unfortunately many are doing so with carelessness and disregard for others.

Negative behavior needs to be addressed — sooner than later. Some suggestions are: