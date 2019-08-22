Letter to the editor: Bring back comics, weather and more

Congratulations on 30 years of publishing the Summit Daily. I must say, though, that I find it quite ironic that this morning’s cover comes on the heels of the recent elimination of the comics, seven-day weather forecast, horoscope and Dear Abbey. I know I am not the only one who sees that move as a definite downgrade in the quality of the daily paper, and I am hoping you get enough feedback from others who feel the same to bring all these items back to the Summit Daily News.