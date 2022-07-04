Letter to the Editor: Bruce Butler is right, we need to focus on what unites us
Frisco
Mr. Bruce Butler’s column on the state of the Union is spot on.
He clearly states the facts of our past and current challenges. His encouragement for voting and involvement in local government is probably more important now than ever.
His last paragraph is perfectly delivered. Our country turned 246 years old Monday. To quote, “Let’s focus on what unites us as a nation, respect personal differences of opinion and be grateful we live in such a beautiful place.”
Well stated, Mr. Butler.
