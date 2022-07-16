Letter to the Editor: Bruce Butler’s column on being happy missed the mark

On why we can’t “just be happy,” in response to a column written by Bruce Butler in the July 12 edition of Summit Daily News:

People can redefine their pronouns on a whim. No one does this on a whim.

District attorneys emptied jails. The jails are not empty. And I generously presume the author is referring to COVID-19 mitigation to save lives for the detainees not yet convicted, and surely not of something warranting a death sentence.

District attorneys are declining to prosecute violent criminals and arrested citizens acting in self defense. Name names! Wait, maybe he’s talking about Travis and Gregory McMichael.

Biden’s energy policy stoked inflation. And then this inflation extended globally?

Open southern border. The border is not “open.” You must have a passport, visa or apply for asylum.

It appears that the author is part of the problem of why “we view the world through a prism of fear, false premises and hyperbolic fervor.”