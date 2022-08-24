Letter to the Editor: Bruce Butler’s common sense opinion pieces are sharp, written well

I really enjoy the Summit Daily News opinion pieces by Bruce Butler. They reminded me to once again read Common Sense by Thomas Paine — a 47-page pamphlet supporting the 13 colonies independence from Great Britain.

Thomas Paine was an English-born political activist from Great Britain. His main interests were ethics, politics and religion. He had great influence upon people like Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, etc. He stated that the closer any government gets to a republic, the less business there is for a king or ruler. In the U.S. today, this means we should avoid one-party rule at all costs.

Bruce, we voters missed a real good opportunity to elect you as a Summit County Commissioner in 2020. I have never seen common sense and liberal used in one sentence. Perhaps you were not liberal enough for many of our voters, but your common sense and ability to work through meaningful issues with all Summit County residents would certainly have been welcome.

Keep up the common sense and good work in your Summit Daily News guest commentary.