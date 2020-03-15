Letter to the editor: Buy today to help small businesses through this time

The situation seems to be pointing toward less economic activity in the weeks ahead as more events are canceled and presumably fewer guests will be frequenting our restaurants and retail shops not to mention the lodging companies in the coming weeks.

While the stock price of larger corporations may take a hit and a dividend payout may be in doubt, the balance sheet of many of our magnificent small businesses while perhaps strong, is not the cushion of a major conglomerate.

This is a major revenue time period for businesses prior to the ugly mud season and a dent in that revenue stream can mean modest to severe stress on a business. The calls for minimal social contact can exacerbate this trend despite the legitimate human health concerns.

I saw an uplifting post on Facebook about how to support businesses even if you don’t plan to go to visit anytime soon. Buy today anyway if you have the means. As you know, as scary as it may be now, the clouds will clear, and you will be back out to your favorite pubs, restaurants and retailers. So pick a couple and buy a gift certificate for use in the next year. They can use the cash infusion to get to summer, and you have a great night already in the works at your favorite restaurant.

Buy a small gift from a local retailer for someone to lift their spirits and to also bolster the business’ cash reserves. Let’s get through this one small purchase at a time.