Letter to the editor: Call commissioners and give them your input on Fiester

The many articles, letters to the editor and letters to the Summit Board of County Commissioners, including the Summit Association of Realtors and Friends of the Lower Blue, have been primarily in support of keeping the Fiester Preserve in perpetuity as it was declared in 1998. The commissioners, who are our neighbors and friends, believe they are doing what is in the best interest of the residents of Summit County. Unfortunately, this assumption was made without input from residents.

Now is the time to give your input.

I encourage you to call your commissioner and give them your input. If they are busy, please leave a message. It is important the commissioners hear the voices of those they serve.

Contact the commissioners: