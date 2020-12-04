Letter to the editor: Call on our leaders to support the Colorado 30×30 Resolution

I am writing in support of the Colorado 30×30 Resolution, which supports an increase on conservation of lands and recreation areas from 12% to 30% by 2030. I have loved the outdoors all my life, hiking, skiing, backpacking, etc. With the climate changing and seeing such immense wildfires the past three decades firsthand, the concern and stewardship of our public lands is real and deep in my heart and soul. I am calling on Sen. Michael Bennet and Gov. Jared Polis to spearhead and possibly give an executive order to protect more lands for future generations and cultures so that they may have what we have had. We currently have 6 million acres and are requesting 14 million acres to be protected for hunting, fishing and recreating in our waterways and wilderness.

We are losing lands to development. Please take a moment to call on our leaders here in Summit and at the state level to let them know how important this is to our state and especially our ski town.

Thank you in advance for stepping up.