Letter to the editor: Calling on community to practice patience and forgiveness

During a time of unprecedented uncertainty and suffering, I would like to call on the community to rise up. Be kind. Practice patience. Practice forgiveness. Breathe. Think about how your words may affect others, and use your words intentionally. Each person has the power to brighten or sadden someone’s day, so decide how you want to make others feel. My yoga teacher always said, “You are stronger than you think you are,” and this includes the way in which you use your words.

I have been in public service to Summit County for 13 years. I am used to being sworn at, berated and insulted. I am strong, but your words weaken me. It deeply saddens me to be treated like this by the community I have dedicated my life to serving. I would ask the community to take a moment to reflect on this and decide to be better.