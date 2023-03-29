Letter to the Editor: Calling the GOP ‘mean-spirited’ is rather hypocritical
Breckenridge
On March 25, Ted Woodson of Frisco wrote, “…much of the GOP is a mean-spirited bunch of bigots.”
Rather a mean-spirited, broad-brush assertion, Ted. May I suggest that you employ a dictionary next time you try to use big words, like bigot? But, I guess it takes one to know one.
Take a chill pill and calm down, friend. Our community has remained rather civil, despite what’s going on in the rest of the country. Please be considerate of that.
