Letter to the editor: Calls to censor Morgan Liddick’s political views are concerning
Roman Kowalewicz
Keystone
Keystone
I am not a great fan of Morgan Liddick’s political views and often difficult language, but I am a great fan of the First Amendment to the Constitution. Asking anybody to stop publishing different points of view by somebody from the left or right is the first step to censorship and dictatorship.
I hope I will always have an option to read somebody’s views or skip them. Let us have a choice and intellectual possibilities to discuss all available options.
