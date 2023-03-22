Letter to the Editor: Can I drive my off-road vehicle on Summit County pothole-ridden roads?

Can I ride my off-road vehicle on Summit County roads?

With the roads here in Summit County in the most terrible condition and potholes easily able to swallow up most compact vehicles, I would like to know if it’s alright for me to ride a non-licensed side-by-side, ATV — or unlicensed dirt bike — on our county roads.

These vehicles are far more capable of handling the roads that we have to navigate daily throughout the county, which resemble many of our 4×4 mining trails that we love so much on our off-road toys during the summer months.

Can our roads departments find any funds from our tax dollars to fill in some potholes? Please?