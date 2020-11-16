Letter to the editor: Cancel culture, Morgan Liddick and freedom of speech
Silverthorne
Morgan Liddick is a fine writer and thoughtful analyst of our times, with whom I sometimes agree. Attempts to silence him by those who oppose his perspectives, especially by political operatives who financially threaten the Summit Daily News, are not appropriate. In Summit County, we are all free to speak our truths.
Disagreeing is not divisive, refusing to hear each other is.
“Censorship exists to prevent anyone from challenging current conceptions and existing institutions.” — George Bernard Shaw
“Censorship is the tool of those who have the need to hide actualities from themselves and from others.” — Charles Bukowski
