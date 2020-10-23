Letter to the editor: Canceling BBQ Challenge will have deep financial impacts

I was saddened to read the town of Frisco is considering ending the Colorado BBQ Challenge. This has been a Father’s Day tradition for over 25 years.

I would like to point out that proceeds collected from sales have been a significant fundraiser for numerous local nonprofits. Also, please don’t forget the sales tax revenue, lodging, tourism dollars and Front Range publicity the town generates during this annual three-day event.

Rather than simply canceling this event, let’s come together to figure out ways to make it fiscally stronger, safer, COVID compliant and something the community can continue being proud to host!