Letter to the editor: Canceling fireworks could kill Breck’s golden goose

Public and private fireworks are now severely restricted in Breckenridge as a result of quiet action this summer by the increasingly elitist Breckenridge Town Council. In a continuous display of their distance from the local taxpayers and business owners who they supposedly represent, council members voted, with little public notice or popular input, to control whether or not commercial fireworks displays will be allowed in the town.

Not only is council acting like dictators in their little socialist nirvana, but their PC madness may very well be killing the golden goose that pays for all the cool amenities and recreations offered by the town. The annual New Year’s fireworks display is one of the biggest reasons families come here from all over the country to spend Christmas vacation, not to mention the invaluable publicity gained through regional and national media coverage of this very unique and wonderful holiday event.

Next Christmas, many of those money-spending tourist families just might go to Vail or Steamboat, where they can watch magical mountain fireworks displays on New Year’s Eve without interference from the no-fun PC police.