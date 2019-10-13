Letter to the editor: Candidate Bradley a proven leader and activist

How fortunate we are to have so many candidates vying for seats on the Summit School District board of education. Kudos to all of the candidates for stepping up to get involved in the most important work going on in our county: the education of our children. I am urging your support of one candidate in particular during this election: Gini Bradley. Her interest in serving on the board is driven by her commitment to the Summit County community and her passion for doing everything possible for our youngest learners. As an involved parent in the education of her two children, who graduated from Summit High School, to her involvement in just about every organization that benefits youths and families in the county, Bradley is a proven leader and activist. Her talents in community collaboration will bring innovative partnerships to the district’s education programs to expand opportunities for students’ success. And her interest in assuring that all students are succeeding will guide effective decision making on the board. Having served as superintendent of the Summit School District from 2004 to 2010, I know how important it is to have committed, hard-working individuals serving on the board. Please join me in voting for Bradley for the Summit School District board of education.