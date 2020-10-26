Letter to the editor: Candidate Bruce Butler is a wolf in sheep’s clothing

Summit County voters should be aware that Bruce Butler, a Summit County commissioner candidate for District 3, changed his affiliation from Republican to unaffiliated in 2019. I surmise he did this to hide his conservative leanings from voters who have not done extensive research on our county commissioner candidates and who may feel that a vote for an unaffiliated candidate is a vote for an “independent thinker.”

The Republican Party has not been successful locally because Summit County voters have predominately progressive values. Republicans are approximately 21% of Summit voters, Democrats 28% and unaffiliated 49%. In the 2018 election, Gov. Jared Polis received 69% and Rep. Joe Neguse received 68% of our county vote. Summit County has voted for progressive county commissioners for the past several years. Looking at these numbers, Butler’s move was a smart one, but voters should not be fooled into thinking his conservative values also changed. Most of his donors are Republicans.

There’s no guarantee that Butler’s lifetime conservative values have changed to coincide with those of a majority of the voters of Summit County. A few of these progressive values include:

If you work hard, you deserve the opportunity to earn a good life

Everyone should have access to affordable health care, and no one should go broke because they got sick

Everyone is entitled to clean air and water, and safe, livable communities

Our public lands should be protected

We all have a responsibility to ourselves, our families and our communities.

Each voter must make their own decision, but it’s always good to make a well-informed decision, so be aware of this “wolf in sheep’s clothing” move by Butler. Because of the reasons above, I voted for Josh Blanchard for county commissioner for District 3.